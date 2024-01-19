UKMTO receives report of four UAS flying close to vessel near Yemen

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) receives a report of four unidentified Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) flying close to a merchant vessel 85 nautical miles southeast of Ash Shihr in Yemen, according to a warning the organization posted on X.

“Coalition forces are responding,” the post added.

One of the uncrewed aerial systems reportedly hit the water close to the vessel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US-owned vessel struck in Houthi attack near the Red Sea: CENTCOM

UKMTO receives report of incident near Yemen’s Aden

UKMTO receives report of unidentified uncrewed aerial system sighted near Yemen