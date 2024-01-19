UKMTO receives report of four UAS flying close to vessel near Yemen

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) receives a report of four unidentified Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) flying close to a merchant vessel 85 nautical miles southeast of Ash Shihr in Yemen, according to a warning the organization posted on X.
“Coalition forces are responding,” the post added.
One of the uncrewed aerial systems reportedly hit the water close to the vessel.
