Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A U.S. Marine shows off a Grp I UAS Black Hornet Drone as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California United States, July 13, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
A U.S. Marine shows off a Grp I UAS Black Hornet Drone as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California United States, July 13, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

UKMTO receives report of four UAS flying close to vessel near Yemen

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) receives a report of four unidentified Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) flying close to a merchant vessel 85 nautical miles southeast of Ash Shihr in Yemen, according to a warning the organization posted on X.

“Coalition forces are responding,” the post added.

One of the uncrewed aerial systems reportedly hit the water close to the vessel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US-owned vessel struck in Houthi attack near the Red Sea: CENTCOM

UKMTO receives report of incident near Yemen’s Aden

UKMTO receives report of unidentified uncrewed aerial system sighted near Yemen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size