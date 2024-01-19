UN rights official calls out Israel’s mistreatment of detained Palestinians in Gaza

A UN human rights official on Friday called for an end to Israel’s ill treatment of Palestinian detainees in Gaza, saying he had met men who had been held for weeks, beaten and blindfolded, with some released in diapers.

“These are men who were detained by the Israeli security forces in unknown locations for between 30 to 55 days,” said Ajith Sunghay, a UN human rights representative told reporters by video link from Gaza, who met with released detainees in the enclave.

“There are reports of men who are subsequently released, but only in diapers without any adequate clothing in this cold weather.”

Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 24,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israel, and the United Nations says a quarter of the 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza are starving.

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Dec. 16 that it had received numerous reports of mass detentions, ill-treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians in northern Gaza by the Israeli military.

International humanitarian law requires that civilians only be detained for imperative security reasons, and torture and other ill-treatment of detainees is strictly prohibited, OHCHR said.

Images of detainees stripped to their underwear in Gaza in December triggered outrage from Palestinian, Arab and Muslim officials.

UN rights chief Volker Turk at the time said Israel’s “collective punishment” and “unlawful forcible evacuation” of civilians constitute war crimes.

With Reuters and The Associated Press

