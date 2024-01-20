Father of Israeli hostage starts hunger strike outside PM Netanyahu’s house

Dozens of relatives of hostages gathered outside the private residence of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday, demanding a deal to release Hamas’ hostages - after over 100 days of captivity in Gaza.

The protesters plan to spend the night in tents outside Netanyahu’s house to protest the government’s lack of visible progress on a new hostage deal.

Among the protesters is Eli Shtivi, whose 28-year-old son Idan has been held in Gaza since he was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival on October 7, and who has begun a hunger strike on Friday.

He says he will eat only a quarter of a pita bread each day, in keeping with the reported diet of hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas has said it will not release the more than 100 hostages it is believed to be holding without an end to Israel’s devastating military offensive in Gaza.

As divisions emerge in Israel’s War Cabinet over plans to get the hostages home, some families have taken to spontaneous protest actions, fearing the lives of their loved-ones are in increasing danger.

Israel says it has largely concluded major operations in northern Gaza and is now focusing on the central region and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli officials have said the fighting will continue for many more months as the army seeks to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages taken during the militant group’s October 7 attack that triggered the war.

Hamas’ attack from Gaza into southern Israel killed around 1,200 people, and some 250 others were taken hostage.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 24,400 Palestinians have died, and the United Nations says a quarter of the 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza are starving.

