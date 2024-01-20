Israeli drone strike on car near Lebanon’s Tyre kills two Hezbollah members

An Israeli drone strike on a car near the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre killed two Hezbollah members who were in the vehicle and two people who were in a nearby orchard, an official with the group and state news agency said.



One of those killed was Ali Hudruj, a local Hezbollah commander, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, without giving further details.



In a statement, Hezbollah media announced the killing of one of the militant group members Ali Hudruj from the town of Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon, “who ascended to martyrdom on the path to Jerusalem.”



Civil defense workers were seen on Saturday clearing and securing the site.



“Regardless of the actions, oppression, and efforts of the Israeli enemy and those who support it through policies of assassinations, destruction, and murder, every martyr among us only strengthens our determination and resilience," Ali Deeb, the Municipal Mayor of Borj Alshamali village, said on Saturday.



The attack comes after two weeks of another similar drone attack on a vehicle in South Lebanon on January 8 that killed top Hezbollah commander Wissam Tawil, who played a leading role in directing Hezbollah military operations in the south.



