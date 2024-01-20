Theme
US troops from the 101st Airborne Division walk past Blackhawks at an airbase in Qayyara, 35 kms south of Mosul, in nothern Iraq on their way for lunch break at the base's cafeteria 04 October 2003. The United States has about 130,000 troops in Iraq, almost all from the US Army, the service that has been most stressed by the demands of occupying Iraq while keeping sufficient forces ready for other contingencies, according to a spokesman for the US Central Command at its headquarters in Tampa, Florida. AFP PHOTO/Ahmad AL-RUBAYE
US personnel injured as missiles target forces at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase

US personnel suffered minor injuries and a member of Iraq’s security forces was seriously wounded in an attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base on Saturday, a US official said, citing initial assessments, which are subject to change.

At least a dozen missiles were fired at a military base used by US-led coalition forces in western Iraq, a US defense source and Iraqi police told AFP.

“Al-Asad airbase was targeted by 15 rockets” fired from Anbar province, which is home to the military base, an Iraqi police official from the region told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said 13 of the projectiles were shot down by anti-air defenses but that “two fell on the airbase.”

A US defense official, who also requested anonymity, confirmed that “missiles impacted Al-Asad airbase,” adding that a joint damage assessment was under way with coalition and Iraqi forces.

The American official said that initial reports indicated one member of the Iraqi security forces had been seriously injured.

The attack on the air base comes amid soaring tensions in the Middle East following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

On Saturday, five members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in a strike in Damascus that Tehran blamed on Israel, threatening reprisals.

On Monday evening, Iran itself launched a deadly strike in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, saying it had targeted a site used by “spies of the Zionist regime (Mossad)”.

Since mid-October, there have been dozens of attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, deployed there to fight extremists of the ISIS.

The majority of the attacks have been claimed by “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” a loose alliance of Iran-linked armed groups that oppose US support for Israel in the Gaza war.

Washington has on several occasions launched strikes of its own in retaliation.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria.

