How to find jobs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE - all you need to know

If you are looking to find a job in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, here is a list of things you need to know before you begin your job hunt in the region.



The burgeoning employment opportunities in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE offer a variety of well-paying jobs along with an opportunity to move to the Middle East and experience the culture and lifestyle of these rapidly changing countries.



A wide range of job openings are available in these countries, including in the energy sector – which requires science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) specialists – and the healthcare sector.



Employment vacancies are also available in the property and finance sectors, according to job postings on popular recruitment websites such as Bayt.com, Naukri.com and GulfTalent.



Here are a few tips to help you get started.

Create a network

Building a strong network in Saudi and the UAE is crucial. This can be done by attending professional events and connecting with peers in the industry through in-person events or through platforms such as LinkedIn. Join industry-specific groups to stay on top of the latest job trends in the region.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



If you work in a multi-national company, you can utilize your network at your present company and request HR to transfer you to an office in Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Several international companies have operations in the Gulf region, so requesting a transfer might be an option.

Utilize recruitment agencies and job search websites

Employers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE often advertise jobs via recruitment agencies or online to find qualified candidates. Research reputable agencies and submit your resume to those that specialize in your field.



There are also several job search websites in the region that may be used to find jobs. Some of the popular job sites include Bayt.com, Naukri.com and GulfTalent along with LinkedIn.



You can also sign up with recruitment agencies that operate in Saudi Arabia. Holden Knight and Regent Personnel, for example, both recruit for healthcare jobs in the Middle East. You can find more recruitment agencies in the Saudian Yellow Pages.



Most applications can be submitted via an application form or a CV, along with a cover letter that is tailored to the specific job you are applying for.

Be prepared for interviews

While interviews are often conducted in person, video interviews are becoming more common post pandemic.



After you receive a call for an interview, make sure you prepare yourself; dress professionally, research the company and your potential role, and prepare thoughtful answers. In some cases you might be asked to undergo a test or examination depending on the position.

Securing a visa

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 framework and initiatives like the NEOM business development region have encouraged many new projects throughout the country, accelerating a trend that has increased the need for speedy issuance of work visas.



First, your employer in Saudi Arabia is required to sponsor your temporary work visa. This can be a commercial registered entity within Saudi Arabia, a single merchant, a branch of a company or an independent company. The visa application can be done through an electronic platform. The visa will last for a year but allows entry into Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days at any time during the yearlong period.



If you intend to work in the UAE, you will need to be sponsored by an employer – you cannot work on a visit or tourist visa. Once you have accepted a job offer, your employer will apply for a residency visa on your behalf after which you can obtain a work permit from the Ministry of Labor.



UAE work permits and employment visas can last between one and ten years.

Language requirements

Arabic is the language used across Saudi Arabia and the UAE along with English, Hindi, Persian and Urdu. With the region welcoming a rising number of expats every yar, English is widely spoken by locals and is also used in business practices.



However, an understanding of Arabic will greatly improve your job prospects.

Read more:

Saudi, UAE professionals favor working in region instead of Europe, US: LinkedIn

Top 15 fast-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Global unemployment rate set to worsen in 2024, ILO says