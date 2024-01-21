Theme
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on January 18, 2024 shows an Israeli soldier keeping position during operations in Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on January 18, 2024 shows an Israeli soldier keeping position during operations in Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian gunmen in north Gaza: Military

Reuters
Israel’s military said on Sunday that its soldiers had killed 15 Palestinian gunmen during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where Israel has been increasing pressure on Hamas in recent weeks, the military said that snipers, backed by air support, had “eliminated a number of terrorists.”

