Spain refuses to join US-led coalition against Houthis despite mounting pressure

The EU countries’ divided reactions to the US-led naval coalition against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea show that it’s difficult for the West to become truly united on Middle East policies, a Spanish expert told China Central Television (CCTV) on Friday.

Amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea, the United States has proposed an international maritime coalition to protect shipping lines from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi forces.

In December 2023, the Spanish government made it clear that it would not join Washington-led Operation Prosperity Guardian against Houthis. The US has further pressed Spain to take part in it.

Earlier this month, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles stressed that the country will not intervene militarily in the Red Sea. Following the US and British strikes on Houthis last week, the European Union proposed that member states conduct military operations in the region, but Spain still maintains its position.

Apart from Spain, EU countries including Italy and France also sit on the fence and refuse to sign a statement proposed by 10 countries defending the attacks.

Eugenio Lopez, a Spanish economist, said the divisions among EU members points to the fact that it’s hard for the Western countries to have a unified foreign policy in the Middle East.

“[EU countries] do not want to put themselves at the mercy of American military forces. Britain and the US are the only countries that united in this operation. Every other country has its own position. The current decision [of the Spanish government] is that it does not want to become too much involved. [The EU] is made up of 27 member states that have different political systems and diplomatic strategies,” said Lopez.

According to Spanish media reports, the instability of the Red Sea could pose a risk to the economy of Spain and even Europe. The escalating tension has led to an increase in shipping costs, which has an important impact on Asia-Europe maritime trade.

It’s estimated that the Red Sea crisis could cause losses of up to 135 billion euros in commercial exchanges between Spain and Asia.

Lopez said the US and British strikes have exacerbated the conflict and further disrupted global maritime trade by pushing up costs.

“The biggest problem now is that [the escalation of the conflict] has affected all ships traveling from Asia to Europe. Cargo ships can no longer enter the Red Sea through the Suez Canal. Now they have to go all the way south to the Cape of Good Hope area in South Africa and then make a turn north. This means double time and cost, which will ultimately affect us,” said the economist.

