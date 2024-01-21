Tons of garbage pile up in the streets of Gaza amid war, raising health concerns

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict started, basic services in Gaza Strip have been disrupted - including the collection of garbage.

Removing trash from the streets is difficult and access to the Strip’s landfill is next to impossible due to it being in a dangerous area.

Residents of Deir al-Balah, packed with thousands of displaced from the north, are concerned about the consequences that the bad smell and pollution caused by the garbage can have on their health.

“We were displaced from Nuseirat and came here, because we did not find a place. We came at night, and we were forced to put the tent in this place, and we did not notice the garbage in front of us. We were surprised in the morning that we had piles of garbage in front of us.” explained Muhammad Jadallah, a 65 year-old man, originally from Beit Lahia - he was displaced several times until he arrived in Deir al-Balah.

“This garbage is causing us health problems, psychological fatigue, and diseases” he added while standing in his tent, a few meters from piles of trash.

“In addition to the bombing every day and the sound of explosions, there is garbage, bad smells, and diseases that have spread among us. Every week there is someone who gets sick, children and the elderly, because of the smell and the garbage,” complained Salim Al-Barassi, another man displaced from Gaza City.

Meanwhile the municipality of Deir al-Balah said that the problem of collecting the trash existed before the war but the situation worsened post the events of October 7.

“We were facing a deficit in the service we provide to citizens before the war, so what about today,” said Diab Al-Jarou, Mayor of Deir Al-Balah.

“The service will certainly be reduced and we will not be in position to provide an appropriate service to the residents,” he added.

The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, one of the most destructive military campaigns in recent history, has pulverized much of the territory and displaced more than 80 percent of its population of 2.3 million people.

An Israeli blockade that allows only a trickle of aid into Gaza has led to widespread hunger and outbreaks of disease, United Nations officials have said.

Israeli officials have said the fighting will continue for many more months as the army seeks to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages taken during the militant group’s October 7 attack that triggered the war.

Hamas’ attack from Gaza into southern Israel killed around 1,200 people, and some 250 others were taken hostage.

Israel’s air, ground and sea assault in Gaza has killed nearly 25,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

