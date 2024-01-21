Traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait halted due to ship anchor failure
Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Sunday morning after one ship suffered an anchor failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said.
According to a report shared by the agency, the Liberia-flagged tanker Peria’s anchor self-released due to bad weather around the third bridge area during its passage through the strait and two tugs were dispatched to assist it.
