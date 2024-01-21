UK says Israeli PM Netanyahu remarks on Palestinian statehood ‘disappointing’

The UK said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to Palestinian sovereignty is “disappointing.”

“I think it’s disappointing actually, to hear that from the Israeli prime minister,” said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on the Sky News channel



