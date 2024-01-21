Theme
Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps gives a speech at Lancaster House, in London, Britain January 15, 2024. REUTERS/Anna Gordon
Israel Palestine Conflict

UK says Israeli PM Netanyahu remarks on Palestinian statehood ‘disappointing’

AFP
The UK said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to Palestinian sovereignty is “disappointing.”

“I think it’s disappointing actually, to hear that from the Israeli prime minister,” said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on the Sky News channel

