UN chief Guterres reiterates call for two-state solution for Israelis, Palestinians
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday repeated calls for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians at the G77+China summit in Kampala.
He warned that denying Palestinians the right to statehood would “indefinitely prolong” the conflict, which he described as a “major threat to global peace and security.”
Guterres said that Israel’s military operations in Gaza “have spread massive destruction” and killed civilians on an “unprecedented scale,” highlighting the 150 UN workers who have also been killed.
The meeting of the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) is the largest coordination group of countries within the United Nations framework.
The forum is currently made up of 134 member countries – although it maintains its identity as G77+China, which was its initial number – and represents 80 percent of the world's population.
It is considered a powerful mechanism within the United Nations framework since it was founded in 1964.
