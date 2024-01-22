25,295 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7: Health ministry
A total of 25,295 Palestinians have been killed and 63,000 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The toll includes 190 people killed and 340 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
