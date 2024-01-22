Theme
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 22, 2024. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 22, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

25,295 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7: Health ministry

A total of 25,295 Palestinians have been killed and 63,000 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The toll includes 190 people killed and 340 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

