Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers scuffle with Jewish settlers from the nearby Einav settlement, trying to storm the town of Deir Sharaf in the Nablus governorate of the occupied West Bank on November 2, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
Israeli soldiers scuffle with Jewish settlers from the nearby Einav settlement, trying to storm the town of Deir Sharaf in the Nablus governorate of the occupied West Bank on November 2, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

France hopeful of EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers: Foreign minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size