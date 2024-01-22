France hopeful of EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers: Foreign minister
France’s foreign minister said on Monday she was hopeful the European Union would impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who are committing acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
