Iran arrests soldier responsible for deadly shooting of five comrades

Iran has arrested a solider who on Sunday shot dead five fellow soldiers, state media reported on Monday, adding that authorities have initiated an interrogation process.

An Iranian army conscript opened fire within a military base in the southern province of Kerman, killing at least five fellow soldiers, state news agency IRNA said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Citing a local military commander, IRNA reported that the perpetrator was arrested early Monday. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this time, the commander said.

On January 3, suicide bombers targeted crowds in Kerman, near the grave of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, killing 94 people. The attacks were later claimed by ISIS.

Read more: Iran says it arrested 35 people in relation to deadly Kerman attacks