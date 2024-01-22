Iran tells Netanyahu to pull himself out of ‘swamp’ before planning to attack Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must focus on “pulling himself out of the swamp he is stuck in” before thinking of attacking Iran.

He made the comments during a regular news briefing.

“The usurping Zionist regime, particularly its criminal prime minister for now would be better to pull himself out of the swamp he is stuck in and leave harboring futile aspirations of attacking other powers centers in the region for later,” Kanaani told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The comment was a reaction to comments by the Israeli prime minister last week when he reportedly said: “Who says we are not attacking Iran? We are attacking.”

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years.

An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.

The strike came amid widening tensions in the region as Israel pushes ahead with its offensive in Gaza.

Israel’s assault there, one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history, has killed nearly 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, caused widespread destruction and uprooted over 80 percent of the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

Israel launched the offensive after an unprecedented cross-border attack into Israel by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.

Roughly 130 hostages are believed by Israel to remain in Hamas captivity.

The war has stoked tensions across the region, threatening to ignite other conflicts.

Read more:

Iran holds funerals for Guards killed in alleged Israeli strike

Israeli strike targeting IRGC commander in Syria kills 13: Monitor

Biden’s close ally says Netanyahu isn’t aligned with Middle East peace quest