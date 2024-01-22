Israel Palestine Conflict
Israel military confirms loss of three soldiers in southern Gaza clash with Hamas
The Israeli military said that three of its soldiers were killed on Monday in southern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been battling the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
