This handout picture released by the Israeli army on December 22, 2023 shows soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel military confirms loss of three soldiers in southern Gaza clash with Hamas

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Israeli military said that three of its soldiers were killed on Monday in southern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been battling the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

