List of top tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia open for visitors in 2024

Since Saudi Arabia first opened its doors to tourists in 2019, visitors have flocked from around the globe to explore the Middle Eastern country’s rich history and breathtaking landscapes ranging from six UNESCO World Heritage sites to a wide array of events, lavish hotels, and museums as well as majestic natural terrains.

With a striking 156 percent increase in the number of tourists arriving in 2023 compared to 2019, Saudi Arabia has stood out as a major tourist attraction in the region, according to a recent UN World Tourism Barometer report.

Nestled in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, Saudi Arabia offers a blend of ancient traditions with modern advancements. Whether you are interested in exploring the bustling marketplaces, ancient sites, mosques or the Red Sea, there are several tourist places to cater to your needs.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If you are planning to visit Saudi Arabia this year, here is a list of top tourist destinations in the country.

Rijal Almaa Heritage Village

Renowned for its historic architecture, beautiful scenery, and pleasant weather, the Rijal Almaa Historic Village is located about 50 kilometers from the city of Abha, boasting a 900-year-old history.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the village’s biggest attraction is the Rijal Almaa Museum which displays the rich history and culture of the village. The museum complex comprises colorful buildings made of stone, clay, and wood.

The village is also surrounded by other tourist spots, including Al Sahab Park, Tanomah Waterfall, and Al Soudah Viewpoint.

The Edge of the World

Located near Riyadh, this site has become a top tourist destination in Saudi Arabia due to its panoramic views and magnificent cliffs. Standing on top of this 1,000-feet- high edge, tourists are surrounded by a magical view of the horizon, creating a sense that they are in fact standing at the edge of the world.

Also known as Jebel Fihrayn, this geological wonder in the rocky desert is the perfect tourist site for nature enthusiasts seeking an uninterrupted view of the horizon.

Al-Balad or Old Jeddah

Also known as Old Jeddah, Al-Balad is a fascinating Seventh Century World Heritage Site.

Situated on the eastern shore of the Red Sea, Al-Balad was the commercial center of Jeddah up until the oil boom in the 1970s. Today it is famous for its ancient architecture, vibrant culture, bustling markets and historical buildings. The centuries old houses were built with coral stone and decorated with lattice windows.

Once a port channeling goods to Makkah and a gateway for Muslim pilgrims, this major tourist site perfectly captures the history of Saudi Arabia.

Masmak Fort

A Saudi architectural marvel, the iconic 150-year-old Masmak Fort is located in Riyadh, boasting a rich history and beautiful designs.

The fort which is now converted into a museum, displays 20th century artworks and photographs. Visitors can explore the fortress’ rooms and experience the history of the Kingdom that helped shaped present-day Saudi Arabia.

Al-Rahmah floating mosque

The Al-Rahmah mosque, also known as the floating mosque of Jeddah, is a magnificent piece of architecture built in 1985 on the Red Sea. The beautiful white mosque adorned with Islamic elements and a turquoise white dome is a major tourist attraction.

The building is open 24/7 but the ideal time to visit is during sunset and at night when the mosque is lit and appears to hover over the high tides of the Red Sea.

AlUla

A world-renowned tourist destination, AlUla combines extraordinary human and natural heritage. The ancient Arabic oasis city located in Medina province provides tourists a chance to experience a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings, and monuments, both natural and manmade.

AlUla holds more than 200,000 years of largely unexplored history and often hosts cultural, art and music festivals making it the perfect place for tourists who wish to experience history and modern-day festivities.

AlUla also houses several awe-inspiring rock formations, including the majestic Elephant rock named after its resemblance to an elephant.

Wadi Al Disah

Located in the mountainous region of Saudi Arabia near Tabuk, the Al Disah Valley is one of the top places for sightseeing in the country. The valley houses an epic collection of columns of sandstone, nestled in a vast hollow.

Wadi Al Disah, which means “The Valley of Palm Trees” is a geological wonder where tourists can use the opportunity to hike, go camping, or organize picnics.

Read more:

How to find jobs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE - all you need to know

In pictures: Saudi Arabia hosts Joy Awards in star-studded event

Full list of paid national holidays in Saudi Arabia for 2024