Two missing US Navy SEALs declared dead after boarding Iranian vessel in Gulf of Aden

Two US Navy SEALs who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased, military officials said on Sunday.

The SEALs were reported missing after boarding an Iranian vessel in a Jan. 11 operation near the coast of Somali, the US Central Command said on X.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the US Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement.

The US has carried out a string of strikes against Houthi targets in response to Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea that have disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks.

US Central Command forces on Saturday struck a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and prepared to launch, the US military said.

Read more:

US conducts airstrikes on Houthi anti-ship missile

Yemen’s Houthi militia claims missile strike on US ship in Gulf of Aden

US strikes in Yemen after Houthis re-designated ‘terrorist’ entity