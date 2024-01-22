US calls for investigation into death of a Palestinian-American teen in West Bank

The United States on Monday called for an investigation and for accountability “as appropriate” following the West Bank death of a 17-year-old Palestinian American, who Palestinian health officials say was killed by Israeli security forces.

Speaking at a regular briefing, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States had called for an urgent investigation into the death of Tawfiq Abdel Jabbar on Friday.

Palestinian health officials said the American-born youth was killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank. His uncle told Reuters he died during clashes with the Israeli military that included stone throwing by Palestinians.

“We are devastated about the killing of 17-year-old US citizen Tawfiq Abdel Jabbar in the West Bank,” Patel told reporters, saying the United States was working with Israel to get information about his death.

“We have called for an urgent investigation to determine the circumstances of his death and accountability ... as appropriate,” he added.

Among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a surge of violence in parallel to the Gaza war that erupted on Oct. 7 with a shock cross-border killing and kidnapping spree by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

