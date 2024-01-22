Theme
Victims of an Israeli army strike react outside of Kuwait hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 28, 2023, as battles continue between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

White House urges Israel to protect innocent lives in Gaza hospitals

The White House on Monday said Israel has an obligation under international law to protect innocent people in Gaza hospitals as much as possible even as it pursues its campaign against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“We know that Hamas deliberately uses places like hospitals to store weapons, house their fighters, even to some degree, for command and control. So that places a special need on the Israeli Defense Forces, but also a special burden,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told a news briefing.

Kirby said Israel had a right to defend itself but added: “We expect them to do so in accordance with international law and to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff and patients as well, as much as possible.”

