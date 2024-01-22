Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked American military cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen’s Houthi militia said on Monday its forces had carried out an attack against American military cargo ship Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Sea,” the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on ships in and around the Red Sea for the past several weeks have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed major powers in an escalation of the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack from Israel in Gaza.

Since last week, the United States has been launching strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and this week returned the militia to a list of “terrorist” groups. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that airstrikes would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting the Houthi attacks.

-With Reuters

Read more: US weighs stepping up fight against Houthis as Red Sea shipping chaos drags on