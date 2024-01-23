Brief moments of joy as NGO entertains hundreds of displaced Palestinian children

Hundreds of displaced Palestinian children in the southern Gaza city of Rafah enjoyed a rare moment of joy on Monday when a youth group visited a shelter center to entertain them.

At al-Quds Open University, the Sharek Youth Forum, a local non-governmental organization, sang and danced with the children in the daylight before screening an animation film at dusk.

“This initiative aims to alleviate psychological pressure and stress, as well as the feelings of fear and horror that exist within shelter centers,” said Khalil Qeshta, an employee working with the group.

The group has been moving between shelters in the south of Gaza, offering a range of entertainment activities for young children, including circus and clown shows.

They began these workshops on the second day of the war.

Sharek is a youth focused Palestinian NGO active in both the West Bank and The Gaza Strip.

“We hope that this initiative – Cinema for Displaced People - continues with the same impact and that it positively affects our children and their families inside the shelter centers,” Qeshta added.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 25,295 Palestinians in Gaza, 70 percent of them women and children, and wounded more than 60,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The United Nations says more than a half million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving.

In Israel, around 1,200 people were killed during the October 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the war, and some 250 people were taken hostage by the Iran-backed militants.

More than 100 hostages are believed to still be held captive in Gaza.

