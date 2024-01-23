Don’t call for ceasefire in Gaza, cut ties with Israel instead, says Iran’s Khamenei

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza by Muslim countries are misguided, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, saying that Islamic countries should instead sever their ties with Israel.

Khamenei argued that Muslim countries should refrain from advocating for a ceasefire, as that is “beyond their control.” Instead, he called on Islamic nations to take actions that are “in their control.”

“Some of the positions and statements of the officials of Islamic countries are wrong because they talk about issues like a ceasefire in Gaza, which is beyond their control and is in the hands of the evil Zionist enemy,” state news agency IRNA quoted Khamenei as saying.

“The officials of Islamic countries should [instead] act on the issues that are in their control. The issue that is in their hands is to cut off the vital arteries to the Zionist regime,” he said.



“Islamic countries should cut off their political and economic relations with the Zionist regime and not help this regime.”

This marks the fourth instance in which Khamenei has called for Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel since the outbreak of war between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

Iran, a key source of financial and military support for Hamas, praised Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel while denying any involvement in their planning or execution.

Israeli officials say the Hamas attacks killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and around 240 people were taken hostage. In response, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, which governs Gaza.

According to health authorities in Gaza, Israel’s air and ground campaign has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children.

