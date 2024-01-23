Iran executes protester charged with murder

Iran executed on Tuesday a man charged with killing a police officer and injuring five others after running them over with a car during a nationwide protest movement in 2022, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said.

The Sept. 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code, sparked months of anti-government protest in the biggest show of opposition to the authorities in years.

“After being upheld by the Supreme Court, the death penalty against defendant Mohammad Ghobadlou has been implemented early this morning,” Mizan said.

In addition to the death sentence for murder, Ghobadlou also received a death sentence for “corruption on earth”.

However, rights group Amnesty International said Ghobadlou’s right to a fair trial was violated and his bipolar condition was not taken into consideration by Iran’s judicial system.

“Ghobadlou received two death sentences after grossly unfair sham trials marred by torture-tainted ‘confessions’ and failure to order rigorous mental health assessments despite his mental disability,” Amnesty said.

Iran’s Mizan said claims of mental disability were wrong as the defendant had allegedly rejected them during his trial.

