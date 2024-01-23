Israel proposes two-month fighting pause in Gaza for release of all hostages: Axios

Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal, Axios reported on Monday.

The deal would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, the report added citing two Israeli officials.

