People pass by portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants, posted on a wall in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem Kahana / AFP)
People pass by portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants, posted on a wall in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (File photo: AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel proposes two-month fighting pause in Gaza for release of all hostages: Axios

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal, Axios reported on Monday.

The deal would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, the report added citing two Israeli officials.

