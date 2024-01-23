Theme
Relatives and friends of hostages sit on a street outside the private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Caesarea, Israel, on January 20, 2024, in support of a father of an Israel hostage held in Gaza who has begun a hunger strike to protest the government’s lack of visible progress on a new hostage deal. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel will not agree to ceasefire deal that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza: Spokesman

Reuters
Israel will not agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas that leaves its hostages in Gaza or the group in power in the enclave, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said on Tuesday.

He added that efforts were ongoing to bring about the release of the hostages but declined to elaborate saying lives were hanging in the balance.

Asked about reports of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Levy said the goals of the war were unchanged.

“The destruction of Hamas’ governing and military capabilities in the Gaza Strip and the return of all the hostages. There will be no ceasefire that leaves the hostages in Gaza and Hamas in power,” he said.

“Beyond that, we have nothing to elaborate.”

