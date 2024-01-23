Israel will not agree to ceasefire deal that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza: Spokesman

Israel will not agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas that leaves its hostages in Gaza or the group in power in the enclave, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said on Tuesday.



He added that efforts were ongoing to bring about the release of the hostages but declined to elaborate saying lives were hanging in the balance.



Asked about reports of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Levy said the goals of the war were unchanged.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The destruction of Hamas’ governing and military capabilities in the Gaza Strip and the return of all the hostages. There will be no ceasefire that leaves the hostages in Gaza and Hamas in power,” he said.



“Beyond that, we have nothing to elaborate.”



Read more:

Russia’s Lavrov talks Middle East, Gaza with Iran, Turkey, Lebanon

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli army’s northern command center

Brief moments of joy as NGO entertains hundreds of displaced Palestinian children