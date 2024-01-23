Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 21, 2024. (Reuters)
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 21, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli military says 200 soldiers killed in Gaza ground operations

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military said Monday that 200 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since its ground operations in the Hamas-ruled territory began in late October.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The number of fallen soldiers in Gaza since October 27 is 200,” an army spokesperson told AFP.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday in southern Gaza, the Israeli military reported.

With agencies

Read more:

Israel proposes two-month fighting pause in Gaza for release of all hostages: Axios

Israel military confirms loss of three soldiers in southern Gaza clash with Hamas

France hopes Gaza medicines reach ‘every hostage’: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size