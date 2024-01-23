Israeli military says 200 soldiers killed in Gaza ground operations

The Israeli military said Monday that 200 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since its ground operations in the Hamas-ruled territory began in late October.

“The number of fallen soldiers in Gaza since October 27 is 200,” an army spokesperson told AFP.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday in southern Gaza, the Israeli military reported.

