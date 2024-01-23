Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers keep a position while troops train in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on November 8, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers keep a position while troops train in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on November 8, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli army’s northern command center

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli army’s northern command center Tuesday in response to “recent assassinations and repeated attacks on civilians” in Lebanon and Syria.

It said it had launched a “large number” of missiles at the Mount Meron base in its second such attack since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 assault on Israel sparked war in Gaza.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Its first on January 6 came in response to killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a strike in Beirut widely blamed on Israel.

Read more:

Netanyahu says Israeli army probing ‘tragedy’ of 21 soldiers killed in Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size