A view of the makeshift tent camp where Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are staying in the Muwasi area on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
A view of the makeshift tent camp where Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are staying in the Muwasi area. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Mediation efforts on ending war in Gaza ongoing, Qatar foreign ministry says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Mediation efforts on ending the war in the Gaza Strip are ongoing, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday in a press briefing.

Separately, he added that escalation in the Red Sea represented a “big danger,” speaking a day after US and British forces carried out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi fighters who have disrupted global shipping in protest over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

