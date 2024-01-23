Mediation efforts on ending war in Gaza ongoing, Qatar foreign ministry says
Mediation efforts on ending the war in the Gaza Strip are ongoing, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday in a press briefing.
Separately, he added that escalation in the Red Sea represented a “big danger,” speaking a day after US and British forces carried out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi fighters who have disrupted global shipping in protest over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.
