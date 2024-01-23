New Zealand to send team to join intl. Red Sea coalition in fight against Houthis

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it would send a six-member team to join an international coalition to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea.

The announcement comes as the US and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday night, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the group’s missile-launching capabilities.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the defense personnel will contribute to the collective self-defense of ships in the Middle East from operational headquarters in the region and elsewhere.

Luxon told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday that the Houthi attacks would not be tolerated.

The deployment is mandated to conclude no later than 31 July 2024.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have attacked shipping in the region’s waterways, saying they aim to end Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

