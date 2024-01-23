Theme
In this image released by the U.S. Navy, the USS Mason (DDG 87), conducts maneuvers as part of a exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Sept. 10, 2016. For the second time this week two missiles were fired at the USS Mason in the Red Sea, and officials believe they were launched by the same Yemen-based Houthi rebels involved in the earlier attack, a U.S. military official said Wednesday. According to the official, the missiles were fired early Oct. 12 at the USS Mason that is conducting routine operations in the region, along with the USS Ponce, an amphibious warship. The official said that neither missile got near the ship. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight/U.S. Navy via AP)
In this image released by the US Navy, the USS Mason (DDG 87), conducts maneuvers as part of a exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Sept. 10, 2016. (File photo: AP)

New Zealand to send team to join intl. Red Sea coalition in fight against Houthis

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it would send a six-member team to join an international coalition to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea.

The announcement comes as the US and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday night, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the group’s missile-launching capabilities.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the defense personnel will contribute to the collective self-defense of ships in the Middle East from operational headquarters in the region and elsewhere.

Luxon told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday that the Houthi attacks would not be tolerated.

The deployment is mandated to conclude no later than 31 July 2024.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have attacked shipping in the region’s waterways, saying they aim to end Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

With The Associated Press

