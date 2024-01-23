Palestinian RPG fire possible cause of blast that killed Israeli soldiers: Military

Palestinian RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) fire was the likely cause of a blast that collapsed two buildings killing a group of Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, a military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“A militant squad surprised the force with RPG fire. The first rocket hit one of the buildings in which explosives had been laid out. The hit apparently led to the explosion that caused the collapse of the building and the building next to it,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv.

