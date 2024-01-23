Six displaced Palestinians killed at UN-run shelter in Gaza: UNRWA chief

Six displaced Palestinians were killed when one of the UN-run shelters was hit in Khan Younis, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, a day ago, the head of the UN aid agency for Palestinians said.



“Terrified staff, patients, and displaced people are now trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Younis as heavy fighting continues,” Philippe Lazzarine, UNRWA’s general commissioner said in a post on X on Tuesday.



The Israeli military said it was unaware of any strikes in that area at the time in question.



Lazzarine said at least six of the displaced were killed and more others were wounded in the incident.



“I call on all parties to take every precaution to minimize harm and protect civilians, medical facilities and personnel and @UN premises in accordance with international law,” he added.



The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7, has displaced most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.



