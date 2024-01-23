UN chief condemns Israel’s rejection of two-state solution, urges aid for Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the “clear and repeated rejection of the two-State solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government is unacceptable” as he appealed for more aid access throughout the Gaza Strip.

“The entire population of Gaza is enduring destruction at a scale and speed without parallel in recent history,” Guterres told the UN Security Council. “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He told the council that the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave was “appalling” and that “the people of Gaza not only risk being killed or injured by relentless bombardments, they also run a growing chance of contracting infectious diseases like hepatitis A, dysentery, cholera.”

Guterres again appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Read more:

Israel can’t ‘have veto’ on Palestinian state: EU’s Borrell says

Two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict tested by war

UN chief Guterres reiterates call for two-state solution for Israelis, Palestinians