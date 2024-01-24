At least 25,700 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7
At least 25,700 Palestinians have been killed and 63,740 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Some 210 were killed and 386 were injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
On October 7, hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea and killed civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party, prompting Israel to launch a war against Gaza Strip.
In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli tanks have pushed through the city of Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after leaving the north - the early focus of the war.
With agencies
