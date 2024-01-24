Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A woman reacts upon identifying the body of a relative from the Abu Naja family, killed during an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 7, 2024, at at the morgue of the European hospital in Khan Younis, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants. (AFP)
A woman reacts upon identifying the body of a relative from the Abu Naja family, killed during an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 7, 2024, at at the morgue of the European hospital in Khan Younis, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

At least 25,700 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

At least 25,700 Palestinians have been killed and 63,740 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some 210 were killed and 386 were injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On October 7, hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea and killed civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party, prompting Israel to launch a war against Gaza Strip.

In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli tanks have pushed through the city of Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after leaving the north - the early focus of the war.

With agencies

Read more:

Hamas says October 7 attack on Israel was ‘necessary step,’ admits ‘faults’

Israel rules out Gaza ceasefire amid talk of hostage deal with Hamas

Hamas claims responsibility for Gaza rocket attack that killed 21 Israeli soldiers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size