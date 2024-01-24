Egypt’s al-Sisi accuses Israel of holding up aid deliveries to Gaza

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is open 24/7 but the procedures by Israel to allow the entry of aid are obstructing the process, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday.



“This is part of how they exert pressure on the issue of releasing the hostages,” he added.



