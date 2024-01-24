Theme
FILE - Trucks carrying humanitarian aid line up at the Rafah Border Crossing, Egypt, on the way to Gaza, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. A cumbersome process of Israeli inspections and other hurdles is slowing the entry of aid into Gaza, two U.S. senators say after a visit to Egypt's Rafah crossing into to besieged territory. Hundreds of trucks are lined up at Rafah, sometimes waiting weeks to go through the process. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid line up at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, on the way to Gaza. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Egypt’s al-Sisi accuses Israel of holding up aid deliveries to Gaza

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is open 24/7 but the procedures by Israel to allow the entry of aid are obstructing the process, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday.

“This is part of how they exert pressure on the issue of releasing the hostages,” he added.

