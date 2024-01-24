Exclusive: Criticizing Israel for Gaza war is not antisemitic, says Bassem Youssef

Criticizing Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip is not antisemitic and reducing the conflict to a religious issue is “very, very dangerous,” Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef said in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan.

“This is [a] way to shut down conversation. If you speak about the Israelis’ atrocities on the Palestinians, they will use antisemitism,” Youssef said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gaza – home to 2.3 million Palestinians – has been mired in violence since Israel declared war on the besieged territory in retaliation for a deadly Hamas attack on the southern Israel border on October 7.

At least 24,448 Palestinians, about 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents, have been killed in Israeli bombardments and ground assaults since then, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health’s latest figures.

Youssef had made international headlines for his satirical take on the war and conditions Palestinians face under Israeli occupation and the ongoing invasion during his appearance on the Piers Morgan: Uncensored show on October 18.

The interview became the most-watched episode since the British journalist launched his show in 2022 and has garnered over 21 million views on YouTube.

The comedian met with Morgan again for a second interview, which aired on November 2 and has now been watched more than 11 million times on YouTube.

“When you criticize political actions of Islamists, [you are] what they call [an] Islamophobe. That is not right. Islamophobe, antisemite, racist, transphobic. All of these things are designed to shut down the conversation,” he explained.

“I’m all for the Jewish struggle, but that doesn’t mean that I have to accept what Israel does.”

Watch: In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English's @therealrizkhan, Egyptian Comedian @Byoussef says Israel is using anti-Semitism as a tool to “shut down the conversation” about Gaza.#BassemYoussef #AlArabiyaEnglish



Link to the full interview: https://t.co/nC5mo8xYTW pic.twitter.com/xv7x3E11IO — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 23, 2024

According to the comedian, the Israeli government has positioned itself as the “sole representative” of Jewish people; however, it fails to consider the hundreds of thousands of Jews who do not support the occupation and the ongoing war on Gaza.

“This is the problem. Israel has put itself as the sole representative of Jewish people, and a lot of Jewish people don’t accept that the same way that I do not, as a Muslim, [do] not accept ISIS to be representing me,” he said.

Anti-war protests in Tel Aviv and around the world – including New York, London, and several cities across Europe – that have taken place since October 7 have seen the participation of Jews and Israeli citizens calling for an end to the siege on Gaza and the military occupation.

Reducing the conflict to one that positions Muslims against Jewish people is “very, very dangerous,” as well as counterproductive and inaccurate, the Egyptian-American comedian told Khan in the interview.

“It is not a religious thing because a lot of Palestinians are Christians. And a lot of the Jewish people who lived in the Arab world, they lived in a much better place and they were treated much better than they were treated in Europe. A lot of those Jewish people escaped from Europe to find refuge in the Arab world,” he said.

“This is all about using religion in order to drive a certain political narrative. I always said that [painting] this as a Muslim versus Jewish thing is very, very, very dangerous. It is very, very counterproductive. It is about a group of people who are driven out of their land and now [the Israeli government is] using religion in order to justify it.”

Youssef also dismissed Israel’s claim that it was defending itself following the October 7 attacks, saying that there was no such thing as a “proportionate response” in which thousands of innocent civilians are killed.

“They (the media) were asking ‘what is the proportionate response’ when 3,000 were killed and now [they are asking when there are almost] 30,000 were killed. That is basically [like asking] how many people do you think it is fine to kill? What is the exchange rate of human life?” he asked.

“It seems that human lives of the Palestinians are not as respected and as valued as anybody else’s life. That is the world we are living in. They are falling down like flies and it has become a daily counting game and it is very sad.”

Read more:

Riz Khan sits down for exclusive interview with Bassem Youssef

UK foreign secretary advocates for ceasefire, aid in Gaza during Middle East tour

US strikes two Houthi missiles in Yemen: Military