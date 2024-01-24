Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, outgoing President Hassan Rouhani speaks in the last meeting of his cabinet in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Rouhani on Sunday acknowledged his nation at times did not tell part of the truth to its people during his eight-year tenure, as he prepares to leave office with his signature nuclear deal with world powers in tatters and tensions high with the West. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
Former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. (File photo)

Iran’s Rouhani says barred from running for body in charge of selecting top leader

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Iran’s former president Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that after 24 years of membership he has been barred from seeking re-election to the body that appoints the country’s supreme leader.

Rouhani’s official website said jurists in charge of vetting hopefuls “did not approve” his candidacy for a new term on the Assembly of Experts. It did not elaborate on the reason.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The former president, who was first elected to the body in 1999, had announced in November that he was seeking a new term.

Rouhani served as Iran’s president from 2013 to 2021.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts is tasked with electing, supervising and, if necessary, dismissing the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran.

The post has been held since 1989 by Ali Khamenei, now 84.

-With AFP

Read more:

Iran’s Raisi to meet with Erdogan in Turkey to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Don’t call for ceasefire in Gaza, cut ties with Israel instead, says Iran’s Khamenei

Iran executes protester charged with murder

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size