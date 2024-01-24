Israel keeps up attacks on Gaza as thousands of Palestinians forced to flee again

Israel kept up its heavy assault on the “encircled” Gaza’s Khan Younis, as the UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that Israeli forces on Tuesday had issued fresh evacuation orders for a section of the Gazan city housing an estimated half a million residents and displaced people.

The orders came as the World Food Programme warned that Gazans were facing “catastrophic food insecurity”, and as the UN chief took Israel to task over its rejection of a two-state solution – seen by ally the United States as the only path to a durable peace.

‘Nothing to eat or drink’

On the ground, fighting raged in Khan Younis, Gaza’s main southern city, which the Israeli army said it had “encircled”.

OCHA said in a bulletin that Israeli forces on Tuesday had issued evacuation orders for a four-square-kilometer (1.5-square-mile) segment of Khan Yunis currently home to around 513,000 people as well as the major Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals.

The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas decried the “dangerous demands” for residents to head south, and warned that Israel intended to “displace the Palestinian people from their homeland, thus leading to unforeseeable consequences”, according to official news agency Wafa.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas’ October 7 attacks on southern Israel, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200.

In response, Israel has carried out a relentless offensive that has killed at least 25,490 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the territory.

The war has led to dire shortages of food, water, fuel and medicines in the besieged territory.

In ruined Gaza City, displaced resident Umm Dahud al-Kafarna said the Israeli campaign had left “us with nothing to eat or drink while bombing us from the air, sea and tanks”.

“My nieces suffered severe injuries,” she added. “It’s tragic... May they find some mercy in their hearts.”

The World Food Programme warned Tuesday that conditions in Gaza were worsening.

“More than half a million people in Gaza are facing catastrophic food insecurity levels and the risk of famine increases each day,” said Abeer Etefa, the WFP’s senior Middle East spokeswoman.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, decried Israeli officials’ repeated rejection of calls for the creation of a Palestinian state as “unacceptable” in a speech to the Security Council, saying it “would indefinitely prolong” the conflict.

‘Price of war’

Twenty-four Israeli troops were killed on Monday, 21 of them reservists slain “when a squad of terrorists surprised the force” with rocket-propelled grenade fire, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Tuesday.

“The price of the war is heavy and painful,” he added.

Mourners filed into funerals for the reservists on Tuesday, including some with no connection to the deceased.

Israela Oron, of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, said the mounting soldier deaths – now at 221 – would prompt the public to “demand clear answers about the purpose and the goal of this operation in Gaza”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an investigation had been launched into the “disaster”.

