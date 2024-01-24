Theme
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 21, 2024. (Reuters)
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 21, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel rules out Gaza ceasefire amid talk of hostage deal with Hamas

Reuters
Israel ruled out a Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, with a government spokesperson appearing to push back against media reports of a possible new mediated deal with Hamas under which fighting would be halted in exchange for a hostage release.

“Commenting on reported ceasefire agreements, Israel will not give up on the destruction of Hamas, the return of all the hostages, and there will be no security threat from Gaza toward Israel,” the spokesperson, Ilana Stein, said in a briefing.

“There will be no ceasefire. In the past there were pauses for humanitarian purposes. That agreement was breached by Hamas.”

