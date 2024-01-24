Israel rules out Gaza ceasefire amid talk of hostage deal with Hamas

Israel ruled out a Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, with a government spokesperson appearing to push back against media reports of a possible new mediated deal with Hamas under which fighting would be halted in exchange for a hostage release.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Commenting on reported ceasefire agreements, Israel will not give up on the destruction of Hamas, the return of all the hostages, and there will be no security threat from Gaza toward Israel,” the spokesperson, Ilana Stein, said in a briefing.



“There will be no ceasefire. In the past there were pauses for humanitarian purposes. That agreement was breached by Hamas.”



Read more:

Saudi Arabia calls for separate Palestinian state, rejects Israeli self-defense claim

South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures this week: Report

US, European retailers soak in Red Sea shock, wary of raising prices