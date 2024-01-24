Pentagon responds to reports of attack on US troops at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base

The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was aware of reports of an attack on US troops at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, but could not confirm it at this time.

Iraq’s powerful pro-Iranian armed group Kataeb Hezbollah has been carrying out a series of “sharply escalating drone and missile attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria,” said the US Treasury Department in a statement.

The surge came in the wake of the shock cross-border attack by Hamas militants from Gaza in October that Israeli officials say resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people.

In response, Israel has carried out a relentless offensive that has killed more than 25,000 people in Gaza, according to the latest toll issued Monday by Gaza’s health ministry.

Kataeb Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq “have consistently issued statements” supporting Hamas, while declaring “their commitment to attacking US personnel,” the US Treasury said.

“Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks,” said Treasury Under Secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson.

