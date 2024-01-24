UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes against Yemen’s Houthis

Britain said in a joint statement on Tuesday that 24 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, conducted additional strikes on Monday against eight targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“In response to continued illegal and reckless Houthi attacks against vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, the armed forces of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted additional strikes against eight targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” a joint statement issued by the British prime minister’s office said.

“These strikes were designed to disrupt and degrade the capability of the Houthis to continue their attacks on global trade and innocent mariners from around the world, while avoiding escalation.”

Hours earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to keep hampering the ability of Yemen’s Houthis to attack Red Sea shipping, following the latest joint-US strikes on the Iran-backed militia.

Sunak said the UK would act again if the Houthis persist in attacking shipping in the Red Sea.

“We are not seeking a confrontation,” he told parliament after American and UK forces struck Houthi targets on Monday, in fresh round of joint military action after a first wave of strikes against the militia earlier this month.

“We urge the Houthis and those who enable them to stop these illegal and unacceptable attacks.

“But if necessary, the United Kingdom will not hesitate to respond in self-defense. We cannot stand by and allow these attacks to go unchallenged.”

Sunak also said that Britain plans to announce new sanctions in the coming days targeting Houthi finances.

