Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, receive aid distributed by the United Nations, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, receive aid distributed by the United Nations, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UNRWA center sheltering thousands hit in Gaza: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

An UNRWA training center sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people has been hit with buildings ablaze and mass casualties, Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza says on X.


For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Safe access to/from the center has been denied for two days, people are trapped,” he added.

Read more:

Advertisement

UK foreign secretary advocates for ceasefire, aid in Gaza during Middle East tour

Saudi Arabia calls for separate Palestinian state, rejects Israeli self-defense claim

Israel-Gaza conflict: Education becomes latest casualty of war for Palestine’s youth

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size