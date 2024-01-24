UNRWA center sheltering thousands hit in Gaza: Report

An UNRWA training center sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people has been hit with buildings ablaze and mass casualties, Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza says on X.



Fighting is escalating in Khan Younis #Gaza - the @UNRWA Training Centre sheltering 10Ks of displaced people has just been hit - buildings ablaze and mass casualties - safe access to/from the centre has been denied for 2 days - people are trapped. — Thomas White (@TomWhiteGaza) January 24, 2024



“Safe access to/from the center has been denied for two days, people are trapped,” he added.

