US welcomes Sweden’s NATO ratification by Turkey, says process not yet complete

The US State Department on Wednesday said it welcomed the ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid by Turkey’s parliament but said the process is not yet complete, adding that Washington looks forward to receiving Turkey’s instrument of ratification and Hungary moving along in the process as well.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the Biden administration has been supportive of modernizing Turkey’s F-16 fleet, but that it recognizes that the US Congress has a key role to play.

