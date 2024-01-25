Theme
Workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) agency talk together in the playground of an UNRWA-run school that has been converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 25, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) agency talk together in the playground of an UNRWA-run school that has been converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 25, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (File photo: AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

‘Blatant disregard:’ UNRWA chief slams Israeli attack on Khan Younis training center

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini slammed Israel’s attack on a Khan Younis training center run by the UN agency, calling it a “blatant disregard of basic rules of war” after Wednesday’s attack killed nine Palestinians and injured 75 others.

Two Israeli tank rounds hit the building that was sheltering around 800 people in the Southern Gaza Strip, said Tom White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in the enclave.

Team members from the UNRWA and WHO were trying to reach the center after the attack through an agreed-upon route with the Israeli army, according to White, but the route was blocked.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page

The Khan Younis training center, one of the largest UNRWA facilities in the enclave, was sheltering nearly 30,000 displaced people, according to Lazzarini.

“The compound is a clearly marked a UN facility and its coordinates were shared with the Israeli authorities as we do for all our facilities,” he wrote on X.



The number of those killed in the attack is likely higher, he said.

In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli military tanks have ripped through Khan Younis, where several hundred displaced Palestinians are sheltering after evacuating northern Gaza.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to multiple media reports, the military’s main targets appear to be the area around Khan Younis’ refugee camp, including the Al-Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, as well as the UNRWA training center.

Read more:

Israel-Gaza conflict: Education becomes latest casualty of war for Palestine’s youth

Israel rules out Gaza ceasefire amid talk of hostage deal with Hamas

Palestinian-American teen’s fatal shooting in West Bank was unprovoked: Witness

