‘Blatant disregard:’ UNRWA chief slams Israeli attack on Khan Younis training center

The UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini slammed Israel’s attack on a Khan Younis training center run by the UN agency, calling it a “blatant disregard of basic rules of war” after Wednesday’s attack killed nine Palestinians and injured 75 others.



Two Israeli tank rounds hit the building that was sheltering around 800 people in the Southern Gaza Strip, said Tom White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in the enclave.



Team members from the UNRWA and WHO were trying to reach the center after the attack through an agreed-upon route with the Israeli army, according to White, but the route was blocked.

The Khan Younis training center, one of the largest UNRWA facilities in the enclave, was sheltering nearly 30,000 displaced people, according to Lazzarini.



“The compound is a clearly marked a UN facility and its coordinates were shared with the Israeli authorities as we do for all our facilities,” he wrote on X.

Another horrific day in #Gaza. The number of those killed is likely higher.#KhanYounis vocational training centre is one of the largest @UNRWA facilities sheltering nearly 30,000 displaced people.



The number of those killed in the attack is likely higher, he said.



In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli military tanks have ripped through Khan Younis, where several hundred displaced Palestinians are sheltering after evacuating northern Gaza.

According to multiple media reports, the military’s main targets appear to be the area around Khan Younis’ refugee camp, including the Al-Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, as well as the UNRWA training center.

