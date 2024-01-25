Theme
A Palestinian mourns over the shrouded body of a relative killed in Israeli bombardment before a group burial, at the Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 25,900

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 25,900 people have been killed in the war between the militant group and Israel.

The latest toll includes 200 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 64,110 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war erupted on October 7.

