Gaza officials say Israel struck crowd waiting for aid, killing at least 20

Gaza’s health ministry said Israeli fire struck a crowd of people waiting for humanitarian aid at a roundabout in Gaza City on Thursday, killing at least 20 and wounding 150.

The Israeli military says it was looking into the reports.



Israeli tanks bombarded areas around two hospitals in Gaza’s main southern city Khan Younis on Thursday, forcing displaced people into a new desperate scramble for safe shelter, residents said.



The city is now encircled by Israeli armored forces and under almost non-stop aerial and ground fire, residents say, and a huge mushroom-like column of smoke billowed skyward from areas of Israeli military operations on Thursday.



Palestinian medics said Israeli tanks had cut off and were shelling targets around the city’s two main still-functioning hospitals, Al-Nasser and Al-Amal, trapping medical teams, patients and displaced people sheltering inside or nearby.



Israel says Hamas militants use hospital premises as cover for bases, something the group and medical staff deny.



Most of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million population is now squeezed into Khan Younis and towns just north and south of it, after being driven out of its northern half earlier in Israel’s blitz of the Hamas-ruled territory, now in its fourth month.



The fusillade from advancing Israeli forces forced many displaced people to set out again in search of ever dwindling places of safe shelter, medics and residents said.



