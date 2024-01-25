ICJ to rule on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel – all you need to know

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will issue a decision on Friday on whether it will order emergency measures against Israel on South Africa’s request for an interim ruling in a genocide case, including that Israel halt its military offensive in Gaza.



An interim ruling is a provisional measure sought during legal proceedings before a trial. It is a court order that requires either party to do a specific act or refrain from doing a particular act.



The ICJ said in a statement on Wednesday that a 17-judge panel will announce its response to South Africa’s case at 12:00 GMT.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page



The court ruling is a preliminary stage of the case wherein South Africa has alleged that Israel’s military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians. Israel has rejected the claims and asked the court to dismiss the case.

What will the ICJ rule on?

The ICJ will not issue a ruling on the main question of whether Israel is committing genocide but will look at possible emergency provisional measures requested by South Africa to restrain Israel’s actions.



The ruling, if granted, will most likely take the form of an order for Israel to announce a ceasefire in Gaza and allow more humanitarian aid into the country.



An immediate ceasefire is the main provisional measure requested by South Africa. If approved by the ICJ, other nations and their governments could respond by applying pressure on Israel to comply with the orders.

Such provisional measures or interim orders have been issued in the past in cases involving Russia’s war on Ukraine and the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.



Friday’s interim ruling will not be on the merits of South Africa’s claims. Israel can still challenge the court’s jurisdiction and the admissibility of the case before any hearings on its legal merits.

Will Israel comply with the ruling?

Rulings by the ICJ are legally binding and without appeal, but the World Court has no way to enforce them. The UN’s highest court has the power to issue interim injunctions.



If the court does grant some or all of South Africa’s eight requests as interim measures, it is unclear whether Israel will comply. Israel often boycotts international tribunals and UN investigations, calling them unfair and biased.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, sent a team of high-level legal experts to two days of hearings this month, leading political analysts and experts to believe Israel is taking the case seriously and is likely concerned that any court order to halt operations would be a huge blow to the country’s international standing.



Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive until “complete victory” against Hamas after its cross-border attack on October 7, which left some 1,200 people dead and another 250 were taken hostage.

Will ICJ rule in South Africa’s favor?

South Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, is flying to The Hague to attend the highly anticipated court ruling, according to the the country’s foreign ministry.



The announcement of Pandor’s travel does not necessarily mean that South Africa knows the verdict will be in its favor, but it reflects the country’s confidence that its request is going to be met at least partially.



While a judgment on South Africa’s claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza under the 1948 Geneva Convention may be many years off, any interim injunctions issued by the ICJ to cease the fighting in Gaza is likely going to be viewed in a positive light by South Africa.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Meanwhile Israel attending the court to present its defense potentially makes it more difficult for Tel Aviv to simply dismiss any negative verdict.



Netanyahu also reportedly issued a formal statement to reassure the court that Israel was acting in self-defense after the October 7 Hamas attack. The Israeli leader dismissed any suggestions that Israel was seeking to expel Palestinians from Gaza.



The intent is critical to a court decision on genocide, meaning that it would require the ICJ judges to look past Netanyahu’s statements to statements made by other ministers and the actions of the Israeli military if it is going to rule that there is, in fact, a threat of genocide that needs stopping.



With agencies

Read more:

Israel president hit with criminal complaint during visit to Switzerland: Prosecutors

UN expert says Israel's ‘relentless’ bombardment of Gaza violates international law

Israel says it expects ICJ to throw out ‘spurious’ genocide allegation