Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Mourners gather next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip, December 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Mourners gather next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip, on December 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel says it expects ICJ to throw out ‘spurious’ genocide allegation

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Israel voiced confidence on Thursday that the International Court of Justice would throw out South African allegations that the Gaza war amounts to genocide against Palestinians, which an Israeli government spokesperson described as without basis.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges,” the spokesperson, Eylon Levy, said in a briefing ahead of the court’s scheduled convening on Friday to announce whether it will grant emergency measures against Israel.

Read more:

Israel calls on ICJ to reject demands for end of Gaza offensive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size