Large fire breaks out at hospital in Iran’s capital: State media

A large fire broke out on Thursday at Gandhi Hospital the Iranian capital Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported.
Footage shared by IRNA and other state-affiliated outlets showed the building being consumed by flames.
Watch: A huge fire has broken out at Gandhi Hospital the Iranian capital Tehran, state news agency IRNA reports. #Iran— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 25, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/ICiUsbpjTT pic.twitter.com/QF1BmkfE5g
No additional details have been provided.
Developing.