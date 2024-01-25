Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This compilation of images, released on Telegram by Iran’s state-run IRIB news agency, captures the fire incident at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran on Jan. 25, 2024.
This compilation of images, released on Telegram by Iran’s state-run IRIB news agency, captures the fire incident at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran on Jan. 25, 2024.

Large fire breaks out at hospital in Iran’s capital: State media

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A large fire broke out on Thursday at Gandhi Hospital the Iranian capital Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported.

Footage shared by IRNA and other state-affiliated outlets showed the building being consumed by flames.

Advertisement

No additional details have been provided.

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size